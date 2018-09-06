Gaming company selects Zayo for connectivity and colocation

A leading gaming company has selected Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) for a unified infrastructure solution that will deliver a high-speed, low-latency experience to gamers.

“Zayo’s solution is enabling our customer to innovate, expand its offerings and move into markets faster,” said Bruce Garrison, senior vice president of Zayo's zColo business segment. “We look forward to working closely with this customer to implement this new capability. Zayo is well positioned to deliver optimal solutions to gaming companies to support all types of gaming, from massively multiplayer online to Esports, and mobile/social gaming.”