1-800-FLOWERS.COM to hire 8,000 seasonal employees across its family of brands

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) plans to hire more than 8,000 associates nationwide for positions across its gourmet food brands in preparation for the 2018 holiday shopping season.

Hiring is now underway for seasonal roles at Harry & David, Cheryl's Cookies and The Popcorn Factory.

"Each year, our seasonal associates play an incredibly important role in helping us deliver millions of holiday smiles," said Maureen Paradine, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "As we approach the busiest time of year for our gourmet food business, we're excited to offer job-seekers rewarding opportunities to build skills and gain valuable experience while delighting gift-givers nationwide."