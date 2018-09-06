Arrowhead's HBV candidate shows positive action in early-stage study; shares up 16% premarket

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is up 16% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of encouraging data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single ascending doses of RNAi therapeutic ARO-HBV in healthy volunteers and patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The results will be presented tomorrow at the World Gastroenterologists Summit in Auckland, New Zealand.

In the HBV-positive group, the maximum reduction in hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) (presence indicates active infection) was 99.99%. The average reduction was 99% in cohort 2b (three monthly doses of 100 mg) on day 85 and 96% in cohort 3b (three monthly doses of 200 mg) on day 71. The minimum HbsAg reduction in all patients in both cohorts was 93%.

ARO-HBV was generally well-tolerated.