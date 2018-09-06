KB Home partners introduces smart home with Google Assistant

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is teaming up with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) to launch KB Smart Home System with Google Assistant that's intended to make daily living easier and more efficient.

The system will be initially implemented at select KB Home communities in Denver, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, FL; and Orange County, CA.

KB Smart Home System can integrate an selection of compatible devices and features that will allow homeowners to control smart home features and automate routines to individual preferences.

It includes a Google Wifi "mesh" network, two smart speakers--a Google Home and Google Home mini, Nest Hello video doorbell, and installation and integration of devices by DISH smart home services.

Additional smart home products will be available including connected appliances, light controls, motorized window shades, and door locks.

