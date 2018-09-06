JD.com's board couldn't meet when exec was arrested

JD.com’s (NASDAQ:JD) board couldn’t meet when Chief Executive Liu Qiangdong was arrested last week due to bylaws forbidding a formal meeting without him present unless he recused himself.

The bylaws even specify that “any confinement against his will” wouldn’t merit an exception.

At the end of February, Liu held 79.5% of JD voting rights and nearly 16% of outstanding shares.

JD shares are up 3.8% premarket to $27.30 after closing yesterday down 10.6% .

