SCI Engineered Materials increases outlook for FY2018

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCQB:SCIA) has increased FY2018 outlook.

Gerald Blaskie, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Revenue for the second half of 2018 is anticipated to be at least $1.1 million or 25% higher than the first half of this year and could increase further based on forecasts received from our customers. Backlog has continued to increase since June 30, 2018, and includes a few new substantial orders involving relatively low margin business. A majority of those orders are expected to ship before year-end 2018. Additionally, we anticipate second half 2018 net income to be similar to the first half of this year and contribute to record net income for the full-year 2018.”