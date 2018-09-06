Alamos Gold reports gains in mineral reserves, resources at Island Gold

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) +2.6% premarket after reporting significant increases in mineral reserves and resources at its Island gold mine in Ontario.

AGI says proven and probable mineral reserves increased 129K oz. before mining depletion; net of mining depletion, mineral reserves rose 8%, or 72K oz., to 959K oz., while mineral reserve grades gained 5% to 10.69 grams/ton of gold.

Island Gold's measured and indicated mineral resources increased 99%, or 110K oz., to 221K oz., with grades increasing 40% to 8.18 grams/ton of gold.; inferred mineral resources rose 30%, or 271K oz., to 1.18M oz., and grades gaining 5% to 9.99 grams/ton.