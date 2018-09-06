Ares Management acquires Paradigm Energy Partners

Funds managed by Ares EIF, Ares Management's (NYSE:ARES) power and infrastructure strategy, acquire Paradigm Energy Partners from an affiliate of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners.

The Paradigm assets will be combined with Ares EIF's adjacent Van Hook Gathering System to form a regional midstream platform serving the core of the Williston Basin in North Dakota, with additional reach into the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas.

The acquisition consists of two oil and natural gas gathering systems in North Dakota and a third in south Texas, along with joint venture interests in the Sacagawea Pipeline Company and some logistics assets in North Dakota.

By year eand, the combined company is expected to transport almost 50,000 bbl of oil and 23M cubic feet of gas per day from 11 contracted customers in North Dakota and Texas.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

