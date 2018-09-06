New Age Beverages +9% as new twists digested

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) is up another 9.2% in premarket trading to extend on yesterday's late rally tied to CBD (cannabidiol) testing in Colorado.

"We are gauging receptivity here in the local market to have the understanding of how consumers are responding before launching anything nationally," New Age marketing exec Jay Barrow tells Bloomberg.

"It is still a little bit of a touchy space, as you can imagine. There’s still a little bit of evolution that the consumers need to go through to register what CBD is and how it is different from marijuana," he added.

Another development from late yesterday was the company's decision to postpone its annual meeting of shareholders to October 23 from September 14 in order for holders to consider a new proposal to increase the company's authorized common stock to 100M shares (SEC Form 8-K).

NBEV jumped 18% yesterday after trading as high as up 33%. Shares were halted due to volatility for a brief time, according to Nasdaq trading data.