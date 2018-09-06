Synthetic Biologics inks deal with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for clinical study of SYN-010 for the treatment of IBS-C

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) has entered into an agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for an investigator-sponsored Phase 2 clinical study of SYN-010.

The study will further evaluate the efficacy and safety of SYN-010, a modified-release reformulation of lovastatin lactone, which is exclusively licensed by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The 12-week, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study will evaluate two dose strengths of oral SYN-010 (21 mg and 42 mg) in ~150 patients diagnosed with IBS-C. The enrollment is expected to begin during Q4.

The primary objective is to determine the efficacy of both the doses of SYN-010, measured as an improvement from baseline in the weekly average number of complete spontaneous bowel movements (CSBMs) relative to placebo.

Secondary efficacy endpoints are to measure changes from baseline in abdominal pain, bloating, stool frequency as well as the use of rescue medication relative to placebo.

SYN-010 is designed to reduce methane production by certain microorganisms (M. smithii) in the gut to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).