China's CITIC to become top Ivanhoe Mines shareholder with $548M deal

A unit of Chinese state-run conglomerate CITIC will become the largest shareholder in Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) following the Canadian company’s decision to sell a 20% stake for $548M (C$723M).

The companies say the deal has received all necessary approvals from China’s regulatory agencies and is expected to close on Sept. 19.

As part of the transaction, CITIC has loaned $100M to Ivanhoe, which is using the funds advance projects in southern Africa, including its flagship Kamoa-Kakula project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivanhoe estimates the asset, discovered in 2007, holds the equivalent of at least 45M metric tons of pure copper, and says it aims to extract 300K metric tons/year once the mine is fully operating.