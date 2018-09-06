Iovance Bio down 12% premarket following corporate presentation

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) slumps 12% premarket on increased volume on the heels of a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference in New York City yesterday.

The culprit appears to be interim Phase 2 data on melanoma patients who received tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy C-144-01 after treatment with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab). In 10 subjects, the objective response rate (ORR) was 40%, below the 50% ORR for Opdivo + Yervoy alone.

Update: An abstract on TIL for the World Conference on Lung Cancer apparently disappointed investors. Specifically, two of six treated patients progressed after treatment (albeit a small data set).