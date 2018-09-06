Intercontinental Exchange August stats highlight record gasoil open interest

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) reports August ICE exchange-traded futures and options contracts average daily volume of 4.81M up vs. 4.48M in July and 4.65M in August 2017. Among last month's highlights:

Brent open interest up 10% Y/Y.

Record gasoil open interest, up 14% Y/Y.

Interest rate average daily volume up 33% Y/Y; open interest up 12% Y/Y.

Financials futures and options ADV 2.20M vs 1.83M in July.

Total commodities futures and options ADV 2.62M vs. 2.65M M/M.

