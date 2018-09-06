Verastem Oncology announces investigator sponsored study on duvelisib in combination with venetoclax

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM), operating as Verastem Oncology announces dosing of the first patient in a multicenter Phase I/II clinical trial at the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center of duvelisib in combination with venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma.

The phase I primary objectives are to determine the maximum tolerated dose, as well as the recommended phase II dose. The phase II primary objective is to determine the rate of complete response of the combination, as defined by the International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia 2008 criteria.

Duvelisib is an investigational oral, dual inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma, two enzymes known to help support the growth and survival of malignant B-cells and T-cells.