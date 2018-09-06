Boating sector on watch after Malibu dazzles

There could be a rising tide for the boating sector after Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) reports strong FQ4 results.

Malibu Boats managment called out a "robust" retail demand environment in its earnings release.

Shares of Malibu Boats are up 8.7% in premarket trading to $54.00 (all-time high). Keep an eye on sector-related names Brunswick (NYSE:BC), MarineMax (NYSE:HZO), Marine Products (NYSE:MPC), MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) for some boating momentum buying.

