Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) initiated with Neutral rating and $38 (12% downside risk) price target at Credit Suisse.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) initiated with Outperform rating and $178 (26% upside) price target at Credit Suisse citing upside in DMD. Shares up 2% premarket.

IRhythm (NASDAQ:IRTC) initiated with Buy rating and $117 (24% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets.

Bovie Medical (NYSEMKT:BVX) resumed with Overweight rating and $8 price target at Piper Jaffray following its updated financial guidance.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) upgraded to Buy at B. Riley FBR. Shares up 28% premarket on positive data on candidate ARO-HBV.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) downgraded to Neutral with a $105 (8% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch citing valuation.