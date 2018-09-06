CBS -2% on report board is negotiating Moonves exit

The CBS board is negotiating an exit for CEO Les Moonves amid probes of alleged sexual misconduct, CNBC is reporting.

That outcome would result in Chief Operating Officer Joe Ianniello as interim CEO, according to the report.

Moonves' contract calls for up to $180M in severance and a production deal, but negotiations are reportedly centering more on about $100M in a package made up almost all of CBS stock along with clawback rights depending on the outcome of the probes.

Shares are down 2% premarket.

