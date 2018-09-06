Atara Biotherapeutics and Moffitt Cancer Center collaborates to develop next-generation CAR T immunotherapies

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center to develop multi-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell ((CAR T)) immunotherapies for patients with AML and B-cell malignancies.

As part of the collaboration, Atara will gain access to novel CAR T targeting and co-stimulation domains designed to improve T cell proliferation and enhance persistence.

Under the terms of the agreement, Atara will contribute resources and relevant experience to the research activities at Moffitt.

Further terms of the agreement were not disclosed.