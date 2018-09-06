Siemens, Alstom say rail merger still on track despite Australian concerns

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) say they are confident their rail merger will proceed and be completed on time in H1 2019 despite objections raised by Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission, which expressed concern yesterday that the merger could lead to higher prices by lowering competition for heavy rail signaling projects in the country.

The two companies, which announced the planned rail merger in September last year, say such a statement by Australia's competition watchdog is common with proposed mergers of such a scale and would not prejudice the final outcome of their deliberations.

Liberum analyst Daniel Cunliffe says the concerns raised in Australia were fully expected and unlikely to derail the merger in Australia or elsewhere.