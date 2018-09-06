SS&C to acquire Intralinks

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) to acquire Intralinks Holdings, Inc. from affiliates of Siris Capital Group for total consideration of $1.5B, consisting of $1B in cash and $500M in SS&C stock.

Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris Capital Mr. Baker will join the SS&C Board of Directors following the closing on a mutually-agreed date.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to company's adjusted EPS and to be leverage neutral.

The company has secured up to $1B of fully committed financing from Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets and Credit Suisse.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.