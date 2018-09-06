InnerWorkings announces two major contract expansions

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) has received significant new work from two of its long-term clients, adding ~$20M of annualized revenue for the company at full run rate, bringing the total awarded to $105M through the first eight months of 2018.

“We are particularly proud when our clients, who are among the best run companies in the world, ask us to meaningfully increase our support of their brands”, said Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer for InnerWorkings. “There is no better testimonial to the positive impact we make as we execute their marketing campaigns. Our new bookings thus far in 2018 are ahead of our pace in the last two years, with half coming from existing clients expanding their relationship with InnerWorkings.”