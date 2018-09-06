Amazon brings Pay to Japan

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Japan unit teams with startup Nippon Pay to launch Amazon Pay at dozens of small businesses in Tokyo and Fukuoka.

Nippon Pay provides the tablet a merchant uses to scan the QR code that appears on the customer’s smartphone.

Amazon uses QR code payments in its physical Amazon Books stores in the US but the Japan launch marks the first time the service was available in a nongroup retailer.

Cashless payments have a lot of room to grow in Japan, which uses credit cards and other cashless systems for only about 20% of all consumer payments. China’s rate is 60% and South Korea stands at 90%.

Local competitors: PayPay (a JF between Yahoo Japan and SoftBank), Rakuten, cellphone provider NTTDocomo, and chat app Line all offer competing cashless systems.