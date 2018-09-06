Tesla looks to steer out of skid

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 2.4% in premarket action on a mix of news.

On Wall Street, UBS is diving into the margin outlook for Tesla, forecasting strong Model 3 pricing in Q3 and Q4 before a squeeze in 2019 as pricing normalizes. The firm expects about 77% of Model 3s to sell at a gross margin rate of less than 25% next year. Treading into familiar territory, UBS sees a capital raise out of the EV automaker at some point.

Looking up north, Walmart Canada says it will order 30 additional Tesla semi trucks to bring its EV fleet up to 40 vehicles. Walmart Canada aims to electrify 20% of its fleet by 2022 and use alternative power across 100% of the fleet by 2028. Tesla also has orders on the books in Canada from Fortigo Freight and Loblaw Companies. Walmart was one of the first big names to place an order for the Tesla Semi last year.

Finally, on the August U.S. sales scorecard it looks like the Model 3 ranked 5th on the list of units moved to trail the Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, Honda Accord and Toyota Corolla. Of course, the base price of the Model 3 is twice as high as those perennial top sellers. A really interesting question is where the Model 3 will rank on unit volume at the end of 2019?