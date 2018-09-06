Jeffries defends Sangamo; shares up 3% premarket

Calling yesterday's 24% selloff in Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) an "overreaction," Jefferies' Maury Raycroft says the data on SB-913 in MPS II were positive despite the perceived lack of effect on the IDS enzyme. The reduction in GAGs "may be viewed" as proof that the cells were successfully edited.

Key future events: next update on cohort 2 and initial data on cohort 3.

Shares are up 3% premarket on light volume.

