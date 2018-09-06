Vodafone +1.9% as Citi boosts to Buy on near-term positives

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is up 1.9% premarket in U.S. trading following an upgrade to Buy at Citi, which notes positives that "should not be ignored" despite a year of downward earnings revisions.

There's upside in the near term depending on credit markets holding up and not threatening the dividend, the firm says. Despite lower organic growth in Italy and Spain (amid heavy competition there), and headwinds in foreign exchange and India, the company should benefit with Germany strong and improving, and decent growth in the UK. (h/t Bloomberg)