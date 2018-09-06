Polaris Industries to acquire WSI Industries

Polaris Industries (PII) will acquire all outstanding common stock of WSI Industries (NASDAQ:WSCI) for $7.00 per share in cash, enterprise value of ~$23.9M.

The merger is expected to close in Q4.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ken Pucel, executive vice president of Operations, Engineering & Lean at Polaris, said: “WSI Industries has long been a key supplier of Polaris. By bringing precision machining capability in-house, the acquisition of WSI Industries supports our long-term supply chain strategy and is an exciting value creation opportunity for Polaris. We look forward to welcoming the WSI employees to the Polaris team.”

Polaris will manage WSI Industries as a distinct operation reporting into Pucel’s Global Operations organization and will maintain its facility in Monticello, Minnesota.