FuelCell Energy opens -4% after posting Q3 loss

FuelCell Energy (FCEL -4.1% ) opens lower after reporting a slightly larger than expected Q3 loss, saying results were affected by the under-absorption of fixed overhead costs due to low production volumes.

FCEL says Q3 revenue rose 17% Y/Y to $12.1M, primarily due to the timing of project activity under existing contracts; EBITDA totaled negative $11.3M vs. negative $10.9M in the year-ago quarter.

The company's contract backlog totaled $793.2M as of July 31, with project awards totaling an additional $1.1B.

FCEL says it was awarded projects from Connecticut DEEP that added 22.2 MW to the backlog and it formalized a service agreement with KOSPO in South Korea, which the company says is core to its strategy.