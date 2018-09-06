RedHill Biopharma advances to second stage of Phase IIa study with YELIVA for cholangiocarcinoma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) announces that the ongoing single-arm Phase IIa study with orally-administered YELIVA (opaganib, ABC294640) for the treatment of advanced cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) has achieved its pre-specified efficacy goal for the first stage of the two-stage study design, and as a result, the study will continue to its second stage, enrolling the full cohort of 39 evaluable patients.

The primary efficacy endpoint of the study is defined as either partial or complete response, or stable disease at four months treatment with YELIVA. Enrollment is expected to be completed by mid-2019.

YELIVA was granted FDA Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma.