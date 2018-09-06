European Commission approves Apple’s Shazam acquisition

The European Commission approves Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) acquisition of Shazam, finding the merger “would not adversely affect competition” in the EU.

Key quote: “The merged entity would not be able to shut out competing providers of digital music streaming services by restricting access to the Shazam app. This reflects the fact the app has a limited importance as an entry point to the music streaming services of Apple Music's competitors.”

Apple Music is the second largest music streaming service in Europe after Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

