Activist pushes for deal at Hexo - WSJ

via Cara Lombardo at the WSJ

An owner of about 2.5% of Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF), Riposte Capital wants the company to cash in on the cannabis craze with a deal - be it a sale or a major investment from the likes of Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), with which it's already in a JV to develop nonalcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages.

For now, Hexo CEO Sébastien St-Louis says he remains focused on additional joint ventures with large packaged consumer goods companies.