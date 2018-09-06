LaSalle Hotel scraps Blackstone merger pact, agrees to Pebblebrook $5.2B offer

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB -3.1% ) wins its bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO -0.4% ) after opposing Blackstone Group's (BX -0.2% ) agreement to buy LaSalle for more than three months..

LaSalle is terminating its merger agreement with Blackstone Group and agrees to be acquired by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a stock and cash deal valued at $5.2B, ending a sale process that started in March.

The combined company creates the largest owner of independent hotels and the third-largest lodging REIT by enterprise value, they say.

Blackstone waived its option to propose amendments to its merger agreement with LaSalle.

Under the Pebblebrook deal, each LaSalle share will be exchanged for either $37.80 in cash or 0.92 Pebblebrook common share, with a maximum of 30% of LaSalle shares to be exchanged for cash.

The deal represents a 48% premium to LaSalle's unaffected share price, says LaSalle President and CEO Michael D. Barnello.

LaSalle shares already owned by Pebblebrook will be canceled and excluded from the cash election.

The companies expect annual corporate-level G&A cost synergies of about $18M-$20M driven primarily from eliminating overlapping corporate functions.

Previously: LaSalle Hotel board calls Pebblebrook's bid a `superior proposal' to Blackstone's (Sept. 5)