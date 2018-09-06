Nike's 12-city strategy

Nike (NKE +0.3% ) knows what it's doing, according to marketing experts and Wall Street analysts.

On a business level, the company's "Consumer Direct Offense" mapped out in 2017 targeted 12 key cities (New York, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Barcelona, Seoul, and Milan) which they forecast would be responsible for 80% of the Swoosh's growth through 2020. Further research indicated that the younger generations with the greatest future purchasing power value brand relevancy. Connecting the dots, Nike needed a brand reboot after the recent #MeToo allegations at the company set it back with the younger consumers spending the most on the company's array of products.

On Wall Street, no major firms have downgraded Nike and analysts have pointed to a long string of companies that navigated around short-term political backlash with share prices intact.