Cedar Fair rallies after record August

Cedar Fair (FUN +2.3% ) announces record revenue for August on a preliminary look at results.

The company says preliminary revenue was up 6% Y/Y to $288M on a 5% increase in traffic.

Average in-park per capita spending was up 1% during the month and out-of-park revenue rose 7%.

"Over the past five weeks we have experienced strong growth across all aspects of our business, reaffirming our confidence in the resiliency of our business model and the outlook for growth in the business for the long term," says Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman.

Source: Press Release