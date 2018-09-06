Vanguard adds low-cost world bond ETF

Vanguard launches the industry's first U.S.-domiciled index exchange-traded fund offering a global investment-grade bond universe in a single fund, the Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW).

The fund is structured as an ETF of ETFs, investing in two Vanguard building-block fund ETFs--Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) and Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX).

The structure is expected to result in tighter bid/ask spreads and lower operating expenses than investing directly in the benchmark's constituents.

