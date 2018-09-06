Stocks little changed as investors await trade news

The major stock market averages are little changed in the early going as investors brace for possible additional tariffs in the U.S.-China trade dispute and the effort to secure a new trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada; S&P flat, Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.2% but Germany's DAX -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closed -0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, CBS -0.1% following reports that its board is in settlement talks with CEO Les Moonves that would result in his departure from the company, and Netflix +3.7% after yesterday's 6% plunge.

"Yesterday's tech weakness, even if it just part of a healthy pullback in an extended sector, does set up a potential danger spot for stocks over the coming days," says Tom Essaye of The Sevens Report, noting tech has powered stock gains this year even in the face of trade uncertainty.

The top-performing sectors so far today are industrials ( +0.5% ), materials ( +0.5% ) and telecom services ( +0.4% ), while energy ( -0.6% ) and consumer staples ( -0.3% ) are at the back of the pack.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures +0.1% at $68.79/bbl.

Still ahead: ISM non-manufacturing, factory orders, EIA natural gas inventory, EIA petroleum inventories