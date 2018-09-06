Checkpoint's CK-101 shows positive action in lung cancer study; investors unmoved, shares down 4%

Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Checkpoint Therapeutics' (CKPT -3.8% ) CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed a treatment effect. The results will be presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto on Monday, September 24.

75% (n=6/8) of treatment-naive patients experienced partial responses. 50% (n=3/6) of patients with brain metastases at baseline experienced partial responses. The disease control rate (responders + those with stable cancer) was 100% (n=19/19). 84% (n=16/19) showed target lesion reduction from baseline.

No dose-limiting toxicities or serious treatment-related serious adverse events were reported. The most common treatment-related adverse events were nausea (16%), diarrhea (14%), increased lacrimation (flow of tears) (14%) and vomiting (11%).

Enrollment is ongoing.