Infinera -7.1% amid $275M convertible note offering

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) has slid 7.1% and nearly surpassed average daily volume after its announcement of a $275M offering of convertible notes.

The company will offer that amount in senior notes due 2024.

Underwriters will get a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $41.25M in notes to cover overallotment.

The notes will be convertible into cash, stock or some combination; prior to June 1, 2024, they'll be convertible at holders' option on certain conditions during certain periods.

Part of the net proceeds will fund the company's Coriant acquisition, and some will pay the cost of capped call transactions designed to offset dilution from note conversion.