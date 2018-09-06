Petrobras starts gasoline hedge program to protect against volatility

Petrobras (PBR) unveils a hedging program for gasoline prices in a bid to improve pricing flexibility and protect its financial results amid volatility in international markets.

PBR says the program, which will take effect immediately, will allow it to change the frequency of pricing adjustments in the domestic market, keeping them stable for up to 15 days at a time.

PBR would keep prices on hold for such long periods only during times of volatility in international markets and would keep daily pricing adjustments as an option, says CFO Rafael Salvador Grisolia.