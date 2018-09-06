Jupai slumps after Q2 reflects more conservative investing in China

Jupai Holdings (JP -7.7% ) sinks after the Chinese third-party wealth management service provider posts Q2 net income per ADS RMB2.63 (US$0.38) vs. RMB3.33 a year earlier as tighter financial regulations in China pushed investors to be more conservative.

Q2 non-GAAP net income per ADS RMB3.28 (US$0.50) vs. RMB3.72 a year ago.

"Over the past quarter, we have seen stronger headwinds in China's wealth management industry, as investors become increasingly conservative in the face of the government's accelerated deleveraging at the macro-economic level and tightened regulations in the financial services sector," said Mr. Jianda Ni, Jupai's chairman of the board and chief executive officer.

Q2 operating margin 36.1% vs. 38.0% a year ago.

Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders 18.8% vs. 25.8% Y/Y.

