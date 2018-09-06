REV Group slips 17% post Q3 results miss, reduced FY guidance

REV Group (REVG -17.1% ) reported Q3 net sales of $597.7M an increase of 0.4% Y/Y. Company continues to be impacted by chassis and material availability issues.

Segment sales: Fire & Emergency $238.9M (-8.9% Y/Y); Commercial $157.6M (+2.1% Y/Y) and Recreation $197.3M (+10.9% Y/Y).

Q3 Overall margins: Gross improved by 20 bps to 13.3% and operating was flat at 4.8%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 4.6% Y/Y to $47.6M and margin improved by 40 bps to 8%.

Total backlog was at $1.28B (+34.1% Y/Y). Backlog by segment: Fire & Emergency $606.5M (+4.5% Y/Y); Commercial $420M (+64.8% Y/Y) and Recreation $249.5M (+114.9% Y/Y).

Cash and equivalents were $14.7M as of July 31, 2018 and Net debt was $427M.

Company repurchased ~2.5M shares for $40.7M under its share repurchase authorization during Q3. The Board has authorized an additional $50M share repurchase program.

FY18 Guidance: Revenue $2.4-2.5B, net income $57.9-69M; Adj. EBITDA $160-170M and Adj. net income $80.7-88.8M.

Previously: REV Group misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Sept. 5)