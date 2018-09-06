Kinder Morgan considering full exit from Canada after Trans Mountain sale

Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.1% ) CEO Steve Kean hints at a potential offloading of the company's remaining Canadian assets following the sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to the federal government.

Kean told the Barclays energy conference yesterday that while KMI's Canadian affiliate has “attractive assets” and “no debt on the balance sheet,” the company’s primary objective was to use those projects to support the Trans Mountain expansion.

“It’s a set of midstream assets in what we think is an attractive seller’s market for those assets. We are going to explore that over the coming months," the CEO said.

Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF) owns the Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system and the Jet Fuel pipeline system, as well as a network of crude storage and rail terminals in Alberta and the Vancouver Wharves Terminal in British Columbia.