Fannie Mae completes first credit insurance risk transfer of 2018

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +1% ) completes its first Credit Insurance Risk Transfer transaction of the year, CIRT 2018-M01, which covers $11.1B of existing multifamily loans in its portfolio.

Fannie expects multifamily CIRT deals to be a programmatic offering going forward.

This deal transferred $166M of risk to seven reinsurers and insurers, the largest amount of risk the GSE has transferred in a multifamily CIRT transaction.

The covered loan pool for the transaction consists of 1,106 loans for 1,111 multifamily properties acquired by Fannie Mae from October 2017 through January 2018. Each loan has an unpaid principal balance of $30M or less.

With CIRT 2018-M01, which became effective Aug. 23, 2018, Fannie Mae will retain risk on the first 225 basis points of loss on the $11.1B covered pool of loans. Reinsurers will cover the next 150 bps of loss. Once the pool has experienced 375 bps of losses, the credit protection will be exhausted and Fannie Mae will be responsible for any further losses.

