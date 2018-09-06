Halliburton, Keane estimates cut at Susquehanna on slowdown

Q3 and Q4 earnings estimates for Halliburton (HAL -0.2% ) and Keane Group (FRAC -3.9% ) are lowered at Susquehanna amid "budget exhaustion" and a slowdown in the Permian Basin.

Analyst Chuck Minervino sees the issues currently weighing on the oil service providers passing in the next couple of quarters but recognizes investors’ hesitance to step into the sector right now.

For HAL, Minervino cuts EPS estimates for Q3, Q4 and FY 2019 to $0.50, $0.53 and $2.64, respectively from $0.58, $0.61 and $2.81 previously; for FRAC, he reduces Q3, Q4 and 2019 EPS estimates to $0.28, $0.24 and $0.31 from $0.36, $0.33 and $0.39, respectively.

Susquehanna likes HAL at current levels and maintains its Positive rating and $49 price target, while rating FRAC Neutral with a $12 target.

Source: Bloomberg First Word