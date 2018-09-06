WSJ: Whole Foods workers attempting unionization

Whole Foods workers are attempting to unionize under new owner Amazon (AMZN -1.3% ), according to The Wall Street Journal sources.

A group of workers will send an email today to other workers at most of the 490 Whole Foods stores urging support of the unionization drive.

WSJ saw the letter, which says the organizers want to “collectively voice our concerns to Whole Foods Market and Amazon leadership.”

Workers say Whole Foods stopped offering stock options to lower-level staff after Amazon’s entry.

Amazon has opposed past union organizing efforts. Warehouse workers in Germany, Spain, and Poland held strikes around the Prime Day event.

