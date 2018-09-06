First Trust adds three Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus ETFs

First Trust Advisors adds index-tracking ETFs that combine factor investing with Dorsey Wright's systematic momentum strategy.
The funds seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the funds' fees and expenses) of the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Indexes.
The three ETFs are:
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)
