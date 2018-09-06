Spruce Point Capital lasers in on Weis Markets

Spruce Point Capital points out that a Weis Markets (WMK +0.1% ) store closed in Virginia without any apparent update to investors.

The regional supermarket player was sized up yesterday by Spruce Point in an article pretty much summarized by its title (Price Checks, Big Data Analysis, And A Forensic Accounting Review Suggest Financial Strain At Weis Markets And 45-65% Downside Risk).

Of note, the firm expects same-store sales at Weis Markets to plunge in Q3 after an unusual Q2 calendar shift of the July 4th holiday period. Weis Markets is due to report the Q3 numbers in early November.