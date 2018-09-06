Vodafone, MásMóvil in Spanish fiber-sharing deal

Vodafone (VOD +0.7% ) and MásMóvil have reached a fiber-sharing agreement in Spain.

The two will share up to 1.9M fiber-to-the-home connections in a progressive agreement building up over the next four years.

The deal covers 942,000 Vodafone households that will be commercially available from December 2018. Including those connections, MásMóvil will reach 5.4M households, while Vodafone will progressively add up to a million homes to its footprint.

At the end of June, MásMóvil fiber reached 13M households while Vodafone was offering fiber services in Spain to 20.9M households (10.3M owned or shared deployments).

