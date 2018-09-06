Tenable slides ~6% despite earnings beat and upside guidance

Tenable (TENB -5.6% ) reports first quarterly results as a public company, with Q2 sales increase 44.2% Y/Y to $63.6M.

Gross margin reduced 340bps to 84.5%;

Calculated current billings was $77.4 +39% Y/Y; free cash flow of $(1.1)M as compared to $(1.2)M last year.

Issues upside guidance for Q3: Sales: $66M-66.5M; Operating loss: $17.5M-16.5M; Net loss: $17.1M-16.1M; EPS loss: $0.19-$0.18.

FY18 guidance: Sales: $260M-261M; Operating loss: $60.7M-58.7M; Net loss: $61.2M-59.2M; EPS loss: $0.72-$0.70; calculated current billings: $314M-316M.

Previously: Tenable Holdings beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Sept. 5)