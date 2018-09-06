Wells Fargo slips after report of wholesale banking unit probe

Wells Fargo (WFC -1.5% ) dips after the Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether the bank's employees committed fraud in improperly changing customer information.

In recent weeks the Justice Department requested more information to examine if management pressure prompted employees to improperly change or add information, the WSJ reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper had previously reported that employees in the wholesale banking unit, the part of the bank that deals with corporate customers, mishandled documents last year as they were working to get them ready to meet a regulatory deadline.

Previously: Wells Fargo wholesale exec making exit (July 27)

Previously: Wells employees altered docs - WSJ (May 17)