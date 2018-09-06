Eldorado Resorts proposes offering of $600M senior notes due 2026

Delta Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary o fEldorado Resorts (ERI -1.7% ) intends to offer $600M in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026.

The proceeds of the offering initially will be placed in escrow pending satisfaction of certain conditions.

The company then intends to apply the net proceeds with borrowings under ERI’s revolving credit facility, ERI’s cash on hand and Tropicana’s cash on hand, to pay the consideration payable in the Tropicana Acquisition, repay all amounts outstanding under Tropicana’s existing credit facility and pay fees and costs associated with the Tropicana Acquisition.